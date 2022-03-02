Skip to main content
Panthers GM Says Cam Newton Decision is Imminent

Cam Newton returned to the Panthers during the 2021 season, after the team went in another direction in 2020. Speaking to the media from the NFL scouting combine, general manager Scott Fitterer addressed where things stand with the former league MVP.

According to ESPN’s David Newton, a decision on Cam will come before free agency opens for the league on March 16. Before the team makes anything official regarding the 32-year-old former No. 1 pick, Fitterer wants to speak with him face-to-face.

“The one thing with Cam is when we sat down at Mr. [David] Tepper’s house, we always said after the season when we come close to making a decision, that we would have a discussion and we’d talk person-to-person first before we share anything,” Fitterer said.

When asked if Newton remains an option, Fitterer said, “Yeah, we’re still open to Cam, but again we want to have that conversation with him directly.”

The Panthers were 0–5 in Newton starts last season. He threw for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions after re-signing with the team, following a year with the Patriots in 2020. Sam Darnold started in 11 games after coming over from the Jets, but was similarly ineffective, throwing for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 11 starts, going 4–7.

Carolina has the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, which is set to begin on April 28.

