Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Says Kyler Murray is ‘Spoiled,’ and ‘Needs to Be Humbled’

Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the father of 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald, did not shy away from sharing his thoughts regarding the latest rift between the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray.

Fitzgerald Sr. tweeted on Tuesday that the two-time Pro Bowler does not know what it feels like to work through adversity and that Murray needs to be humbled.

“He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great talent. He’s never been humbled keep working,” Fitzgerald tweeted.

The 24-year-old went a combined 24–5 in his college career that included time with both Texas A&M and Oklahoma before he was selected first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In a total of 46 games with the Cardinals, Murray has won 22. He is the only player in NFL history with 70 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

But Murray’s leadership and lack of maturity has been in question throughout the offseason after the star quarterback wiped his social media accounts of any trace of the Cardinals following the Pro Bowl.

The latest news surrounding Murray involves Erik Burkhardt—Murray’s agent—sharing a detailed contract proposal to Arizona in a push for his client to receive a long-term extension with the franchise. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals

