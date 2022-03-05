Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Player(s)
Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson Says Racial Bias Against Black Quarterbacks ‘Still There’ in NFL

Despite being one of the best players in the league for the last four years, Ravens star Lamar Jackson said that he still feels like he has something to prove as a Black quarterback in the NFL.

During an appearance on LeBron James’ YouTube interview show “The Shop,” which had its season five premiere on Friday, Jackson addressed the issue.

At one point during the episode, conversation broke out about how there has been a historical bias against Black quarterbacks, with James referencing Jackson’s entry into the NFL as evidence. The Lakers star forward acknowledged that the bias still exists in football today, saying “It’s dying off, but it’s still there.”

Jackson then responded, “It’s still there. That’s why I need that championship.”

The discussion broke out after James explained that he feels disrespected when he’s not included in the debate about the best scorers in NBA history. He recognized that Jackson could relate to that sentiment in some ways as critics told him that “he wasn’t a real quarterback” when he entered the pros. 

SI Recommends

The former Louisville signal-caller dealt with preconceived notions about his playing style before he even began his career in the NFL. At the NFL scouting combine four years ago, Jackson was asked to run wide receiver drills, despite winning the Heisman Trophy as a dual-threat quarterback the season prior.

When asked why he thought that happened on “The Shop” Jackson shrugged, saying, “I have no idea.”

Since the pre-draft process, Jackson has gone on to silence most of his critics. In 2019, he became the fourth Black quarterback to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award. He’s also posted a remarkable 37–12 regular season record as the starting quarterback of the Ravens. 

Despite all of his early career success, Jackson has yet to break through in the postseason. The 25-year-old has gone just 1–3 in playoff games and has not made an AFC championship game while under center in Baltimore. 

Jackson will hope to finally break through in the postseason in 2022, his fifth season with the Ravens.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Ravens news, head over to Raven Country.

Lamar Jackson

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_13951250 (1)
Golf

Pat Perez: Jon Rahm Wants To Pass Tiger Woods’s Major Total

Rahm earned his first major win at the U.S. Open last year.

By Jelani Scott
cam-johnson
NBA

Cam Johnson Banks in Buzzer Beater to Lift Suns Over Knicks

Johnson scored a game-high 38 points to lead the Suns over the Knicks in Phoenix on Friday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Pat McAfee
Extra Mustard

Watch: Pat McAfee Learns Opponent for WrestleMania

The former NFL punter and media personality will take the ring against Austin Theory on April 2.

By Mike McDaniel
Kim Mulkey
Extra Mustard

Kim Mulkey Loses Cool at Ref During Kentucky’s Upset Over LSU

Mulkey made sure to let the referee know she didn’t agree with a no-call late in the game.

By Daniel Chavkin
bronny-james
Play
Extra Mustard

TNT Set Erupts After Charles Barkley’s Bronny James Joke

Barkley asked if Bronny would start on the Lakers this year after the team continues its slide.

By Mike McDaniel
LeBron James
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Wants to Be Regarded Among NBA’s Best-Ever Scorers

LeBron James revealed what still bothers him when how people talk about his legacy.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Destiny Harden (3) shoots defended by Louisville Cardinals forward Emily Engstler (21) during the third quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex.
College Basketball

Harden Helps Miami Stun No. 4 Louisville in ACC Tourney

The Miami star guard scored the last 15 points of the game to help the Hurricanes pull off the upset in Greensboro.

By Associated Press
Feb 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.
Extra Mustard

Grayson Allen Booed by Bulls Fans at United Center

After his hard foul in January injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso, the Bucks guard was met with boos in his return to Chicago on Friday night.

By Mike McDaniel