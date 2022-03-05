Despite being one of the best players in the league for the last four years, Ravens star Lamar Jackson said that he still feels like he has something to prove as a Black quarterback in the NFL.

During an appearance on LeBron James’ YouTube interview show “The Shop,” which had its season five premiere on Friday, Jackson addressed the issue.

At one point during the episode, conversation broke out about how there has been a historical bias against Black quarterbacks, with James referencing Jackson’s entry into the NFL as evidence. The Lakers star forward acknowledged that the bias still exists in football today, saying “It’s dying off, but it’s still there.”

Jackson then responded, “It’s still there. That’s why I need that championship.”

The discussion broke out after James explained that he feels disrespected when he’s not included in the debate about the best scorers in NBA history. He recognized that Jackson could relate to that sentiment in some ways as critics told him that “he wasn’t a real quarterback” when he entered the pros.

The former Louisville signal-caller dealt with preconceived notions about his playing style before he even began his career in the NFL. At the NFL scouting combine four years ago, Jackson was asked to run wide receiver drills, despite winning the Heisman Trophy as a dual-threat quarterback the season prior.

When asked why he thought that happened on “The Shop” Jackson shrugged, saying, “I have no idea.”

Since the pre-draft process, Jackson has gone on to silence most of his critics. In 2019, he became the fourth Black quarterback to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award. He’s also posted a remarkable 37–12 regular season record as the starting quarterback of the Ravens.

Despite all of his early career success, Jackson has yet to break through in the postseason. The 25-year-old has gone just 1–3 in playoff games and has not made an AFC championship game while under center in Baltimore.

Jackson will hope to finally break through in the postseason in 2022, his fifth season with the Ravens.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Ravens news, head over to Raven Country.