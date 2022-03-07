Skip to main content
Report: Packers Make ‘Significant’ Contract Offer to Aaron Rodgers

The Packers have made a significant long-term contract offer to quarterback Aaron Rodgers that would alter the quarterback market, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“Terms of a potential new contract could always change, but a three or four-year deal would help Green Bay’s salary cap situation while giving Rodgers, 38, contractual clarity well into his 40s,” Fowler wrote.

The news of a new contract being on the table for the league MVP comes on the heels of a report Sunday that indicated the Broncos were “all in” on a pursuit of Rodgers.

The Packers are more than $27 million over the salary cap with nine days remaining until the start of the new league year. A contract extension for Rodgers would serve a dual purpose, as it would help Green Bay get under the cap while providing Rodgers with the compensation that he is seeking after an MVP campaign.

While Rodgers is reportedly torn about if and where he wants to play football in 2022, the Packers have made clear where they stand with him ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s franchise tag deadline. The Packers are expected to put the franchise tag on Rodgers’s go-to wide receiver Davante Adams, although in an ideal world, Green Bay would get an extension worked out with him too that would lock up Rodgers and his top target for the foreseeable future.

