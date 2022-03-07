Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Richard Sherman Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Charges, Avoids Jail Time

Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman pleaded guilty in Seattle on Monday to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a drunken driving and domestic disturbance last summer, as part of an agreement that spares him further jail time.

Sherman was arrested July 14 after police said he crashed his SUV in a construction zone and tried to break into his in-laws’ suburban Seattle home. His father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told officers that he armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at Sherman to protect his family.

The break-in attempt was captured on the home’s surveillance camera, which was later released by the court.

Sherman, who said after the arrest he was “deeply remorseful,” pleaded guilty Monday in King County Superior Court to two misdemeanor counts, first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass. He also admitted to a criminal infraction of speeding in a roadway construction zone.

“I’m grateful for the community we have and the way people continue to accept you even though you’re a flawed human being and made a mistake,” Sherman told the court.

Sherman, a former star with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, will pay about $825 in legal fees, plus $500 for speeding in the construction zone, and be under court supervision for two years. He will be responsible for paying an as-yet-undetermined amount in restitution for damage to his in-laws’ house and to the state transportation department.

The judge gave Sherman credit for the two days he spent in custody when he was first arrested and suspended the 88 days remaining on the sentence, meaning he won’t be required to serve any additional time behind bars if he keeps out of trouble.

SI Recommends

In an email, the King County prosecutor’s office said the resolution was in line with comparable cases.

“Mr. Sherman did not get special treatment one way or the other,” spokesman Casey McNerthney wrote.

Sherman originally faced several misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence, reckless endangerment of roadway workers, second-degree criminal trespass, resisting arrest and third-degree malicious mischief.

Sherman had been belligerent, drinking heavily and had spoken of killing himself when he left his home in Maple Valley the night of July 13, according to police reports. His wife, Ashley Sherman, called 911 to try to have police stop him. He crashed in a construction zone along Highway 520 and then went to his in-laws’ home in Redmond.

Sherman, 33, became a Seattle sports legend during seven seasons with Seahawks. The cornerback was a star in their run to a 2014 Super Bowl victory, making a game-saving play to deflect a pass in the NFC championship game against the 49ers.

He is also the founder of the Blanket Coverage Foundation, a charity that provides low-income students with school supplies and clothes.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

David-Wagner-Young-Boys-Fired
Soccer

Young Boys Fires Manager, Ex-U.S. International Wagner

The four-time defending Swiss champion is 15 points behind leader Zurich in the league table.

By Associated Press
Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) carries the ball past New York Giants free safety Jabrill Peppers (21) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Play
NFL

Source: Gambling App Reported Calvin Ridley’s NFL Bets

The Falcons wide receiver was suspended on Monday for “at least” the 2022 season for gambling on NFL games during the 2021 season.

By Mike McDaniel
Calvin Ridley with the Falcons.
Play
NFL

Source: Ridley Placed Multiple Wagers, Picked Falcons to Win

The NFL suspended Ridley for the entire 2022 season.

By Joseph Salvador
Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley carries the football.
Play
NFL

Calvin Ridley Responds to Suspension For Gambling on NFL Games

The Falcons receiver spoke out about the situation in a series of tweets.

By Zach Koons
Calvin Ridley
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Calvin Ridley Suspended One Year for Gambling on NFL Games

The fantasy effects of the Atlanta receiver missing the entire 2022 NFL season for betting games.

By Michael Fabiano
A bloody Jon Moxley kicks Bryan Danielson in their match at AEW Revolution
Play
Wrestling

AEW’s ‘Revolution’ Had Something for Everyone

The company’s greatest strength is its ability to appeal to a wide range of wrestling fans.

By Bryan Alvarez, Wrestling Observer
Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) cannot catch a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) defends at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Falcons Issue Statement on Suspension of Calvin Ridley

The Falcons’ star wide receiver will not play in 2022 after betting on NFL games during the 2021 season.

By Mike McDaniel
Colts tight end Jack Doyle smiles after a game against the Raiders.
NFL

Colts TE Jack Doyle Announces Retirement After Nine Seasons

The 31-year-old played his entire career in Indianapolis.

By Zach Koons