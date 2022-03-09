Report: Josh Gordon Re-Signs With Chiefs for 2022 Season

Wide receiver Josh Gordon will reportedly re-sign with the Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“KC right where I wanna be! 🙏🏾 Ain’t gon lie. I’m hype for 2022 🏃‍♂️ 💨 #ChiefsKingdom,” Gordon tweeted.

Gordon played five games for the Chiefs in the 2021 season, recording five catches for 32 yards and one touchdown. The wide receiver was reinstated in the NFL on Sept. 26 after being suspended indefinitely in December 2019 for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Gordon rejoins a Kansas City offense highlighted by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs finished third in total offense (396.8 yards per game) in the 2021 football season.

