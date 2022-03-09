Skip to main content
Daily Cover: Deshaun Watson NFL Investigation Problems
Deshaun Watson

Report: Steelers Not Interested in Texans QB Deshaun Watson Despite Rumors

Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

The Steelers are reportedly not interested in acquiring Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Shaun King, a former NFL quarterback and radio host for VSiNLive, reported that Pittsburgh could be looking to acquire Watson from Houston after his grand jury evidence hearing on Friday

Several women who are among the reported 10 who filed criminal complaints against Watson have been subpoenaed, the plaintiffs’ lawyer Tony Buzbee told The New York Times. The grand jury is slated for the same day Watson’s civil deposition begins for the 22 active civil lawsuits filed against him. 

The quarterback’s lawsuits include allegations that range from him refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouth. According to The Times, the criminal complaints reflect similar accusations, including ejaculating on them and sexual assault or attempted sexual assault. Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, says that Watson will be invoking the Fifth Amendment.

While Pittsburgh is in need of a quarterback following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, it is does not seem likely that Watson will land with the Steelers. Pending Watson’s legal proceedings, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that three teams—the Panthers, Buccaneers and Seahawks—are expected to be in the mix for the Houston quarterback. 

Currently, Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs are Pittsburgh’s options at the quarterback position. 

With the league’s recent moves of Russell Wilson being traded to Denver, Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay, time is ticking on Pittsburgh to figure out who will lead the franchise going forward.

Deshaun Watson

