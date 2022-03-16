In a letter to the city of Cleveland, his NFL home for the last four years, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield specified that it “is not a message with hidden meaning.” However, the timing of the statement, released amid news that the franchise is pursuing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, is absolutely notable.

Watson reportedly met with Cleveland on Tuesday, after meetings with New Orleans and Carolina and ahead of a meeting with Atlanta, as he looks to find a place to relaunch his NFL career. Last week, a grand jury dismissed nine criminal complaints filed against Watson for alleged sexual assault and harassment. He is still facing 22 active civil lawsuits stemming from the many allegations made against him in 2021. Watson also faces potential, and perhaps likely suspension from the NFL.

The last time we saw Watson play in 2020, he put together one of the league’s best individual quarterback seasons for the struggling Texans. The news that he won’t be criminally prosecuted is evidently enough for some teams to pursue him, and that leaves a quarterback like Mayfield in a precarious position. On Good Morning Football, NFL insider Ian Rapoport called it a “if I have to say goodbye” note, saying Mayfield is “irked.”

Mayfield is set to play on his fifth-year option for the Browns in 2022, if he remains with the team. That will pay him $18.8 million, before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2023.

Some, including ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky take the note as a pretty clear sign that Mayfield’s time in Cleveland is done, and floats the idea of the Colts making a run at him for 2022.

Mayfield’s 2021 was plagued by injury, including a partially torn labrum suffered in Week 2, and a knee contusion in Week 10. He was ultimately sidelined after Week 17 to have surgery on his shoulder.

In 14 games, Mayfield led the Browns to a 6–8 record, throwing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. It wasn’t the season many expected after he guided the team to a surprise playoff berth in 2020, capped by a shootout win over the Steelers in the wild card round before a close loss to the Chiefs to end the season.

Moving on from a guy who led the long-struggling franchise to a special season is a tough move, especially with no guarantee of bringing a talent like Watson considering the other teams seeking his services. However, it is looking like a potential inevitability, given the fact that Mayfield seems pretty hurt here, and his lack of a contract beyond this year.

