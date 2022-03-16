Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

People Around NFL Weigh in on Timing of Baker Mayfield’s Letter

In a letter to the city of Cleveland, his NFL home for the last four years, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield specified that it “is not a message with hidden meaning.” However, the timing of the statement, released amid news that the franchise is pursuing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, is absolutely notable.

Watson reportedly met with Cleveland on Tuesday, after meetings with New Orleans and Carolina and ahead of a meeting with Atlanta, as he looks to find a place to relaunch his NFL career. Last week, a grand jury dismissed nine criminal complaints filed against Watson for alleged sexual assault and harassment. He is still facing 22 active civil lawsuits stemming from the many allegations made against him in 2021. Watson also faces potential, and perhaps likely suspension from the NFL.

The last time we saw Watson play in 2020, he put together one of the league’s best individual quarterback seasons for the struggling Texans. The news that he won’t be criminally prosecuted is evidently enough for some teams to pursue him, and that leaves a quarterback like Mayfield in a precarious position. On Good Morning Football, NFL insider Ian Rapoport called it a “if I have to say goodbye” note, saying Mayfield is “irked.”

Mayfield is set to play on his fifth-year option for the Browns in 2022, if he remains with the team. That will pay him $18.8 million, before he hits unrestricted free agency in 2023. 

Some, including ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky take the note as a pretty clear sign that Mayfield’s time in Cleveland is done, and floats the idea of the Colts making a run at him for 2022.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Mayfield’s 2021 was plagued by injury, including a partially torn labrum suffered in Week 2, and a knee contusion in Week 10. He was ultimately sidelined after Week 17 to have surgery on his shoulder.

In 14 games, Mayfield led the Browns to a 6–8 record, throwing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. It wasn’t the season many expected after he guided the team to a surprise playoff berth in 2020, capped by a shootout win over the Steelers in the wild card round before a close loss to the Chiefs to end the season.

Moving on from a guy who led the long-struggling franchise to a special season is a tough move, especially with no guarantee of bringing a talent like Watson considering the other teams seeking his services. However, it is looking like a potential inevitability, given the fact that Mayfield seems pretty hurt here, and his lack of a contract beyond this year.

More NFL Coverage:

For more on the Cleveland Browns, head over to Browns Digest.

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

AP22075050349119
Play
Betting

Advice and Bets for Filling Out Your March Madness Bracket

By Kyle Wood
Nico Iamaleava
Play
College Football

Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Nico Iamaleava and Chris Vizzina Create Domino Effect

Class of 2023 quarterbacks busy on the visit trail ahead of potential verbal commitment decisions

By John Garcia Jr.
deshaun-watson-sweepstakes-sam-darnold-jimmy-garoppolo
Play
NFL

Mailbag: What Happens to Watson Sweepstakes Losers?

The new league year is here, with several teams still figuring out their quarterback situations. Here’s the latest on Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo, Sam Darnold and more.

By Albert Breer
South Dakota State’s Doug Wilson lifts his arms in celebration
Play
College Basketball

Upset Picks, Last-Minute Advice and Other Bracket Predictions

One day before the men’s Big Dance begins, our experts share their takes on this year’s popular underdogs.

By SI Staff
Matt Olson hits with Oakland A’s
MLB

Matt Olson’s Extensions Signals a New Era for the Braves

They chose a younger, cheaper version of Freddie Freeman, from whom Atlanta is moving on, whether or not fans like it.

By Will Laws
Virginia Tech celebrates after winning against Duke in the NCAA college basketball championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Virginia Tech won, 82-67.
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness Betting Advice: Double-Digit Seeds Who Can Reach the Sweet 16

Our bettors lists the double-digit seeds they’re betting to reach the Sweet 16.

By SI Betting Staff
Kyrie Irving looks on.
Play
NBA

SI:AM | NBA Scoring Barrage Continues With Kyrie’s 60

And it put Irving’s vaccination status in the spotlight again.

By Dan Gartland
Arsenal is on the upswing under Mikel Arteta
Soccer

Arsenal Still Has One Big Thing to Prove

There is a sense of optimism and opportunity at the Emirates, but there remains a key question about Mikel Arteta’s side when it comes to facing top teams.

By Jonathan Wilson