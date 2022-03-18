Brandon Beane Not Happy With Commanders Over J.D. McKissic Signing

After free agency began, running back J.D. McKissic originally agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Bills. However, McKissic soon changed his mind, ultimately signing the same deal to return to the Commanders.

When asked about the situation, the Bills general manager said he didn’t blame McKissic, or McKissic’s agents, instead blaming Washington for a lack of ethics.

“His agent did a great job. Doug Hendrickson and C.J. LaBoy did a great job,” Beane said. “There were some things that went down with the other organization, which is painful, but they chose to do what they did and I couldn’t stop them.”

Beane explained that it is not uncommon for team’s to try and convince players to sweeten deals after a player has agreed to play elsewhere, but once the agents say negotiations are over, the teams should not pursue further.

“Once you have an agreement, the agent is supposed to say, ‘It’s over.’ And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it's over. But the other club didn’t back off.”

Despite working with Commanders coach Ron Rivera while with the Panthers, Beane currently has a sour view of the Washington organization.

McKissic was one of a few players to back out of contracts this free agency period. Defensive end Randy Gregory reneged on his deal with the Cowboys when Dallas tried to sneak in new language before signing, and defensive end Za’Darius Smith decided to change his mind after originally agreeing to return to Baltimore.

