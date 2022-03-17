Skip to main content
Report: Za’Darius Smith Backs Out of Deal With Ravens

After initially agreeing to a deal with the Ravens, DE Za’Darius Smith has decided to back out and remain a free agent, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Smith and Baltimore agreed on a four-year deal worth up to $50 million. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens believed they and Smith had a deal, but Smith changed his mind and re-entered the market.

The Packers released Smith last week to free up $27.6 million in cap space for 2022. In his first two years in Green Bay, Smith had 107 tackles and 26 sacks in 32 games. However, last year he only played in one regular season game because of a back injury.

The Ravens, who originally drafted Smith, wanted to reunite with him because it would not count towards the compensatory pick formula since Smith was cut. Baltimore still signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million contract and offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal.

Smith is the third player to back out of a reported agreement this free agency, joining defensive end Randy Gregory and running back J.D. McKissic.

