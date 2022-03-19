Skip to main content
Report: Browns Sign Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

It appears that the Browns have found a backup for new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland has agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

It will be a one-year deal for Brissett, who spent has spent time with the Patriots, Colts and most recently the Dolphins over the course of his six-year career.

Brissett has appeared in 60 games and has started 37 over the course of time in the NFL. He has completed 60.2% of his passes for 7,742 yards and 36 touchdowns to 17 interceptions.

After Cleveland traded multiple draft picks to Houston for Watson on Friday, the team signed its new starting quarterback to a record-breaking fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract extension.

On Saturday, the Browns traded backup Case Keenum to the Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. The news on Brissett’s anticipated signing broke shortly thereafter.

As for Cleveland’s former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, the Browns front office is reportedly working with his representatives on a trade that will send him elsewhere. Mayfield’s preferred destination is reportedly the Colts, although it does not appear that any move is imminent. 

For more Browns coverage, visit Browns Digest.

