Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has stayed active in the news cycle with his social media posts about training with current NFL players and he continued the trend on Sunday.

After has asked where he should he go next to workout on Twitter, he got the attention of Saints wideout Jalen McCleskey.

“I got you!!” McCleskey said on Twitter. “@Kapernick7 get out to Nola, we always lookin to put work in.”

After going undrafted out of Tulane in 2019, McCleskey signed with New Orleans during the 2021 offseason, but hasn’t registered any NFL stats. Kaepernick sounded thrilled for the offer and it looks like he’s making a trip to New Orleans.

“Let’s get it!” he responded. “Nola has always. showed love. I’m on my way!”

On Friday, Kaepernick was seen training with NFL quarterbacks Justin Fields, Josh Dobbs and Tyrod Taylor. Before that, he posted a video of himself training with Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett after tweeting that he was looking for an NFL receiver to run some routes for him.

The 34-year-old is looking to make a comeback and has stated on multiple occasions that he’s still ready to take a team to the Super Bowl. He hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2016.

