The Colts, who were just looking for a quarterback, did not pursue a trade for 49ers signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo because of the time he is expected to miss in the offseason due to his shoulder injury, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery earlier this month and won’t be able to throw until roughly July 4, according to an earlier report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Indianapolis viewed this as a “red flag,” according to Russini.

The 30-year-old injured his shoulder against the Cowboys in San Francisco’s wild card win in January. The 49ers are looking for two second-round picks as compensation for a deal involving Garoppolo, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The Colts were in the quarterback market after trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders, but found their man in Matt Ryan after trading for him on Monday. Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2021 last season during his 15 games played. He and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield are presumed to be the last two starting-caliber quarterbacks on the trade market.

