The Buccaneers held one final press conference for Bruce Arians on Thursday in the aftermath of his surprising retirement from coaching.

After concluding his media session, the outspoken coach doubled back to the podium to extend a message of appreciation to the media before dishing out a parting remark to one journalist in particular: Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

Arians’s message for Florio, who has been critical in recent months of the 69-year-old’s relationship with Tom Brady, drew thunderous applause and laughter from those in attendance.

“One more thing,” Arians began, “it’s been great working with you guys in the press. You’ve been fantastic, all over the country, alright? Florio, you can write what you want. It’s OK.”

Arians’s mic drop likely came as a result of multiple reports from Florio following Brady’s retirement in February and subsequent return on March 13.

Florio said two days prior to Brady’s un-retirement he believed the QB would not only come back but force his way to the 49ers, his favorite team growing up. He has also maintained a belief that Brady’s return is tied to Arians’s exit.

Nevertheless, the now-former Bucs coach will continue transitioning to the next phase of his career as a senior consultant, moving away from the sidelines and, potentially, as a person of interest in Florio’s eyes.

