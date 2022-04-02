Skip to main content
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Agrees to Record-Setting Contract Extension

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has agreed to a brand new five-year contract with the franchise, according to agent David Canter.

Howard had three years and over $39 million remaining on his old deal, but the two-year extension will pay him $50.69 million in new money, per MMQB’s Albert Breer. 

The updated average per year (APY) of $25.3 million on the two years of new money is the highest ever APY by over $5 million. In total, Howard will average $17.86 million per year across the new five-year deal. 

The contract is also now fully guaranteed, and Howard is receiving the most guaranteed money for a cornerback in NFL history.

Howard signed his old five-year extension with the Dolphins in 2019, but has flourished since inking the deal. He has been one of the top defensive backs in the NFL over the past three seasons, which made reworking a contract with Howard one of the Dolphins’ top priorities this offseason.

Howard has started in 16 games in each of the past two seasons for Miami, intercepting 15 passes over that span. After picking off 10 passes in 2020, Howard was named as a first-team All-Pro. He made his third career Pro Bowl last season after intercepting five passes.

The 28-year-old Howard is now locked in with the Dolphins for the duration of his prime and beyond with his well-deserved new contract.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins 

Breaking

