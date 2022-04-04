Skip to main content
Columbus Crew Fans Protest Browns Signing of Deshaun Watson

Editors note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

Fans attending Saturday’s MLS game between Nashville FC and the Crew in Columbus, Ohio, held up signs in support of the alleged sexual assault victims of Deshaun Watson. 

During the 22nd minute, fans in the Nordecke supporters’ section at Lower.com Field held up 22 signs that read “We believe Jane Doe,” a reference to the 22 active civil lawsuits filed against Watson that allege sexual harassment and assault.

The Browns, who along with the Crew are owned by the Haslam family, acquired Watson in a trade with the Texans on March 18. They then signed the quarterback to a five-year, $230 million contract.

Two grand juries in Texas have declined to press criminal charges on Watson. He still faces 22 civil suits regarding a number of graphic incidents of sexual misconduct. The accounts include Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals and forcing women to put his penis in their mouths. Watson and his attorney have denied wrongdoing.

The Haslam Sports Group released a statement saying it planned on discussing the Watson acquisition with the Crew’s supporters’ group, known as the Nordecke.

“We respect our fans’s ability to express themselves as long as they follow club policies and procedures,” the statement read, per Jacob Myers of The Columbus Dispatch. “Last week, we scheduled a meeting with the Nordecke board and our investor-operator group to discuss this topic as well as others, as we continue our intentions to create a constructive, positive and transparent relationship to best support our Crew players and fans.”

The civil depositions are ongoing, and they began on the same day the grand jury convened. Watson reportedly invoked the Fifth Amendment during the first two depositions, but he answered questions under oath several days after the criminal proceedings concluded.

As the civil deposition proceedings continue, here’s what has happened on and off the field since Watson’s last snap.

