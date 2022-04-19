Diontae Johnson Pushes Back on Contract Dispute Rumors

Steelers star wide receiver Diontae Johnson was reportedly not in attendance for the start of Pittsburgh’s voluntary offseason program Monday, as he has his sights set on a new contract, according to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi. One person who’s refuted that report: Diontae Johnson.

The 2021 Pro Bowler took to Twitter to voice his frustrations over Fillipponi’s assertion that Johnson wanted to be “perceived” like Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel.

Johnson, who was a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2019, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2021 campaign, hauling in 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games—all career highs.

Johnson was a special teams standout as a rookie, earning second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. He averaged 12.4 yards per return in 20 attempts with a touchdown before earning a larger presence in Pittsburgh’s passing attack. In 2021, he had six games with 90 or more receiving yards, and six with at least eight catches.

More NFL Coverage: