Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Diontae Johnson Pushes Back on Contract Dispute Rumors

Steelers star wide receiver Diontae Johnson was reportedly not in attendance for the start of Pittsburgh’s voluntary offseason program Monday, as he has his sights set on a new contract, according to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi. One person who’s refuted that report: Diontae Johnson.

The 2021 Pro Bowler took to Twitter to voice his frustrations over Fillipponi’s assertion that Johnson wanted to be “perceived” like Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel. 

Johnson, who was a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2019, is entering the final season of his rookie contract. The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2021 campaign, hauling in 107 catches for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games—all career highs.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Johnson was a special teams standout as a rookie, earning second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. He averaged 12.4 yards per return in 20 attempts with a touchdown before earning a larger presence in Pittsburgh’s passing attack. In 2021, he had six games with 90 or more receiving yards, and six with at least eight catches.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

George Karl while coaching the Kings.
Extra Mustard

George Karl Rips DeMarcus Cousins for Quote on Kings

This isn’t the first time he took a shot at his former player on Twitter.

By Joseph Salvador
Mel Kiper Jr. during the 2011 NFL draft.
NFL

Mel Kiper Jr. Will Cover NFL Draft Remotely Due to Vaccination Status

He said his decision is based on his “personal medical history.”

By Joseph Salvador
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after an interception in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens; NFC cornerback Stephon Gilmore of the Carolina Panthers (9) looks on against the AFC during the third quarter during the Pro Bowl football game.
Play
NFL

NFL Offseason Workouts Evolving to Help Players

Teams’ offseason programs are becoming less of a one-size-fits-all affair. Plus, how Denzel Ward’s deal affects the Browns and other cornerbacks, the turning point in the Colts’ pursuit of Stephon Gilmore and more.

By Albert Breer
Henry Richard is met by family at the finish line at the 2022 Boston Marathon.
More Sports

Watch: Brother of Boston Marathon Bombing Victim Finishes 2022 Race

Henry Richard, 20, completed the race for the first time on Monday.

By Zach Koons
Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) reacts against the Chico State in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Watch: UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Announces He’s Returning For Senior Season

The standout wing was named first-team All-Pac-12 last season.

By Jelani Scott
A Browns helmet.
NFL

Browns Being Investigated for Alleged Tanking

Mary Jo White, who is also investigating Brian Flores’s claim that he was offered money to lose games in Miami, is leading the investigation.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
scottie pippen jr
College Basketball

Vanderbilt Star Scottie Pippen Jr. Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

The son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen was the SEC’s leading scorer last season, helping Vanderbilt win the school’s most games in five seasons.

By Nick Selbe
Josh Allen smirks after mishitting the ball on the eleventh tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament.
Extra Mustard

Josh Allen Responds to Tom Brady’s Age Jab After ‘The Match’ Reveal

The two quarterbacks have already started a back-and-forth ahead of the June 1 event.

By Zach Koons