NFL

Bears 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Chicago Took Each Round

The Bears are looking for defensive help in the 2022 NFL draft, but they will most likely not get any of the major prospects due to the draft order.

The Bears do not have a first-round pick in the draft because they traded their No. 7 pick to the Giants. This trade came in 2021 so the Bears could draft up in the first round and select quarterback Justin Fields.

However, it is possible that Chicago could trade up again this year as it did last year.

This offseason, the Bears lost two of their star players: linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chargers and wide receiver Allen Robinson to the Rams. Chicago gained a second round pick from the Chargers in the Mack trade.

Because of the Robinson deal, the Bears are also in need of a lead wide receiver. They still have Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle, who they signed from the Chiefs, but there is still a major hole after Robinson’s departure.

Chicago’s draft begins in the second round with the No. 39 pick. Here is how the Bears draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL Draft):

Round 2, Pick 39:
Round 2, Pick 48 (from Chargers):
Round 3, Pick 71:
Round 5, Pick 148 (from Texans):
Round 5, Pick 150:
Round 6, Pick 186:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon. 

For more Chicago Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest 

