Giants 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who New York Took Each Round

It’s a brand new era in the Meadowlands for the Giants in 2022. The organization cleaned house this offseason when general manager Dave Gettleman retired and coach Joe Judge was fired after just two seasons. 

Former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen is now set to bring New York back to competitive relevance and he brought a friend from Buffalo. Former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was tabbed to be the Giants new coach and both will look to make a big splash in the 2022 NFL draft. 

New York has two of the top seven picks in this year’s draft and will look to fill some significant holes around the team. Frankly, there’s not just one position group that needs to be addressed. The Giants finished last in the NFC East in 2021 at 4–13 and nothing went right for the team—specifically on the offensive side of the ball. 

The offensive line has struggled and Saquon Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, hasn’t had the same big-play ability he had before his disastrous ACL injury in 2020. And the Giants’ leading receiver was Kenny Golladay, who had just 521 yards for the whole year. 

Needless to say, they need some playmakers and hopefully they’ll find some. Here is how the Giants draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL Draft):

  • Round 1, Pick 5:
  • Round 1, Pick 7: 
  • Round 2, Pick 36: 
  • Round 3, Pick 67: 
  • Round 3, Pick 81: 
  • Round 4, Pick 112:
  • Round 5, Pick 147: 
  • Round 5, Pick 173: 
  • Round 6, Pick 182: 

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday at noon. 

