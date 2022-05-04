It sounds like Baker Mayfield might not join a new team this month, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

“I don’t get the sense that anything will happen with Baker Mayfield until June at the earliest,” Rapoport said.

The Browns quarterback remains on Cleveland’s roster following the 2022 NFL draft, and his future is still unclear. He is owed $18.8 million in 2022.

Relations between Cleveland and the 2018 No. 1 pick have been strained since Cleveland began pursuing Deshaun Watson. Because of the Browns’ courting of the former Texans quarterback, Mayfield requested a trade, though Cleveland said it was not willing to accommodate his request. The Browns eventually signed Watson on a five-year, $230 million deal, presumably taking Mayfield’s place as starting quarterback. Mayfield did not show up to April’s voluntary workouts.

There was speculation that the Seahawks could pick up Mayfield after they traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos this offseason. However, ESPN insider Dianna Russini said on Tuesday that Seattle is not interested in acquiring Mayfield.

The Panthers were also a rumored landing spot for Mayfield, but the team drafted Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the NFL draft last week.

Rapoport didn’t offer any information about other teams who may be interested in Mayfield, making his future ambiguous.

