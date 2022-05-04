Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Baker Mayfield, Deebo, OBJ, and Zion on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, Deebo, OBJ, and Zion on Today's SI Feed

NFL Insider Offers Updated Timeline for Potential Baker Mayfield Move

It sounds like Baker Mayfield might not join a new team this month, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday.

“I don’t get the sense that anything will happen with Baker Mayfield until June at the earliest,” Rapoport said.

The Browns quarterback remains on Cleveland’s roster following the 2022 NFL draft, and his future is still unclear. He is owed $18.8 million in 2022.

Relations between Cleveland and the 2018 No. 1 pick have been strained since Cleveland began pursuing Deshaun Watson. Because of the Browns’ courting of the former Texans quarterback, Mayfield requested a trade, though Cleveland said it was not willing to accommodate his request. The Browns eventually signed Watson on a five-year, $230 million deal, presumably taking Mayfield’s place as starting quarterback. Mayfield did not show up to April’s voluntary workouts.

There was speculation that the Seahawks could pick up Mayfield after they traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos this offseason. However, ESPN insider Dianna Russini said on Tuesday that Seattle is not interested in acquiring Mayfield.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Panthers were also a rumored landing spot for Mayfield, but the team drafted Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral in the NFL draft last week.

Rapoport didn’t offer any information about other teams who may be interested in Mayfield, making his future ambiguous. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest 

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Rodyrgo celebrates a Real Madrid goal
Play
Soccer

LIVE: Benzema’s Extra-Time PK Gives Real Madrid Lead vs. City in UCL Semi

Real Madrid scored in the 90th and 91st minute to force extra time vs. Man City before the French forward’s penalty gave the Spanish side an aggregate lead.

By Andrew Gastelum
Scotty Pippen Sr. cheers for his son and the Commodores
Extra Mustard

Look: Scottie Pippen Names His All-Time Starting Five

The six-time NBA champion’s answers sparked questions from fans.

By Madison Williams
The Spurs logo before a game at AT&T Center in San Antonio.
NBA

Report: Spurs Request to Play in Austin, Mexico Raises Local Concerns

San Antonio appealed Bexar County to play home games in Austin and Mexico City next season.

By Dan Lyons
Reggie Wayne on NFL Network at the NFL combine
NFL

Colts Great Reggie Wayne Makes Eye-Opening Matt Ryan Comparison

The former Indianapolis star believes Ryan is similar to an all-time great.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mike Vrabel and Jon Robinson speak with the media.
Play
NFL

Titans Reportedly Tried to Trade for Two Notable Quarterbacks

Tennessee reportedly spent the offseason trying to upgrade at the position.

By Daniel Chavkin
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addresses the media.
Play
NFL

Ron Rivera Shares Plan for Commanders QBs

The coach plans to have rookie Sam Howell develop under two veteran quarterbacks next season.

By Madison Williams
Jesse Ventura at a WWF event in the 1980s
Play
Wrestling

How Jesse Ventura Revolutionized Wrestling Commentary

After a health issue cut his in-ring career short, “The Body” brought something fresh to WWF broadcasts.

By Justin Barrasso
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer stands on the sidelines during a game against the Titans.
Extra Mustard

Keyshawn Johnson Suggests Texas as Urban Meyer’s Next Job

Could the ex-Jags coach head back to a historic college powerhouse?

By Zach Koons