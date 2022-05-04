Rumors are running rampant on Baker Mayfield’s next landing spot even though the signal-caller is still sitting on the Browns roster, seemingly behind presumed starter Deshaun Watson.

A team that seemed to have a question mark at quarterback was the Seahawks, especially after trading Russell Wilson in a massive deal that sent him to the Broncos. The 27-year-old previously had said on the YNK: you know what I mean? podcast that Seattle would be “the most likely option.” Could this be the place for the former Oklahoma standout? On The Ryen Russillo Podcast, ESPN insider Dianna Russini refuted that idea.

“The Seahawks have been telling me from Day 1 they have no interest in Baker Mayfield,” Russini said. “They’re riding Drew Lock … That’s their choice.”

Well if one door closes, another one opens, right? Not exactly. After the Watson deal in March, it was reported that Mayfield’s camp had preliminary discussions with Seattle and the Panthers. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner initially said he wanted to be traded to the Colts, but Indianapolis acquired Matt Ryan for a third-round pick, making the option unviable for Mayfield.

Before the NFL draft, Carolina seemed like the most likely option for Mayfield. That door also promptly closed Friday when Carolina picked up Ole Miss QB Matt Corral.

Mayfield’s offseason saga continues with truly no end in sight and plenty of drama. The Browns’ ugly breakup with Baker Mayfield has caused a steady back-and-forth between the two, and during the team’s pursuit of now-Browns quarterback Watson, Mayfield said the team “told [him] one thing and they completely did another.”

On March 15, Mayfield posted a letter to social media thanking Cleveland and its fans on the same day the franchise met with the former Texans’ quarterback. The next day, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said the Browns were looking for “an adult” to fill the quarterback role.

Cleveland was told it was out of the running for the former Texans quarterback a day before the Watson trade materialized. Mayfield then requested a trade from the Browns, a request Cleveland was not willing to accommodate. Following the Watson deal, it was reported that Mayfield had “no intention” of playing with the Browns in the 2022 season, even saying he’d sit out of minicamp and training camp until he was traded. So far, Mayfield has kept true to his word and skipped out on voluntary workouts on April 19.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said he regretted how Mayfield found out the team was pursuing Watson in late March. On April 22, he contradicted himself and said the team was “transparent” with Mayfield’s camp about their intentions when courting the Clemson product.

Mayfield is owed $18.8 million in 2022, a massive contract for a player that will likely be on the bench. According to Russini, Cleveland is adamant about not wanting to pay the price.

“The Cleveland Browns do not want to take on that contract, they don’t want to pay for that,” she said. “I don’t know the number they’re willing to go to, but the last time I checked, which was about a week-and-a-half ago-ish, they want nothing to do with that deal. If you want Baker Mayfield, you’re going to pay that money.”

