D’Eriq King Says He May Play More Than QB for Patriots

The Patriots added former Miami quarterback D’Eriq King as an undrafted free agent last weekend, but the team may already have a plan for him to fill a variety of roles.

King told Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson that he is looking forward to helping New England whichever way possible.

“I talked to [director of player personnel] Matt Groh, and he was excited,” King said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity. He told me I’ll do a little bit of everything—receiver, quarterback, running back—whatever I can do to stick.”

King spent six years in college playing both quarterback and wide receiver. After spending the past two seasons as a signal caller and he is confident in his abilities to make a switch back to wide receiver.

“I’m just excited to play football, period,” King said. “I’m definitely motivated, and you have a chip on your shoulder, whether you get drafted or not. I’ve played quarterback my whole life, but I think I can be a pretty good receiver as well.”

As a result of where he ended up and what the Patriots want from him, King said his primary focus remains earning a spot on the roster.

“Definitely make the team, but I want to make plays as well,” King said. “I want to do what I can to be seen and have the opportunity to make the team. I’m going to try to get on special teams, too.”

King played four years at Houston, making the switch from wide receiver to quarterback during that time. In 2016 and ’17, King totaled 58 receptions for almost 500 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His best season as a passer came in 2018 when he threw for 36 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Cougars, while also rushing for 14 touchdowns as well.

In 2020, King transferred to Miami where he spent two seasons playing quarterback full-time. However, he only played in three games last year due to injury.

