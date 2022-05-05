For for seasons, Peyton Manning and Demaryius Thomas made for an unstoppable offensive duo, leaving an indelible legacy on the field that peaked with a win in Super Bowl 50. Now, the former is doing his part to make sure the latter’s memory lives on.

Manning announced on Wednesday at the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame banquet that he was founding an annual scholarship grant in Thomas’s honor, dubbed the “18 to 88” scholarship, according to Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla. The award will be given to a local high school athlete.

As teammates from 2012 to ’15, Manning and Thomas formed a prolific one-two punch. Thomas earned two All-Pro selections and made four Pro Bowls during that stretch, never missing a game. He averaged 100 catches, 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns per year in that span.

Thomas was found dead in his Georgia home in December at age 33. In a statement, the Broncos mourned his loss and called him an “incredible player and a special person.”

Following his death, the Broncos honored Thomas during their first offensive series in their Week 14 win against the Lions by lining up with only 10 players on the field. Days after his death, Manning spoke glowingly about Thomas, both as a player and a person.

“Dependable, accountable, tough, hard-working, unselfish. All of the things you want in a great teammate, much less an incredibly talented receiver,” Manning said. “But off the field, he was every bit as good a person as he was a player. Very giving to all of his teammates’ charities, great with all of the players’ families, coaches’ families and kids.”

