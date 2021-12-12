Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Broncos Honor Demaryius Thomas, Start Game With 10 Players on Field

Author:

The Broncos honored former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on Sunday by lining up with 10 players for their first offensive snap against the Lions. 

Detroit declined the penalty on Sunday before the Broncos once again lined up for 1st-and-10.

Thomas was found dead in his home by Roswell, Ga. police on Thursday evening. His family told the Associated Press they believe his death was caused by a seizure, something he had suffered from "for over a year."

"We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas," the Broncos said in a statement Friday. "D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans."

"Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history."

Thomas played 10 NFL seasons from 2010 to '19, the first nine of which he spent with the Broncos. He tallied 575 receptions in six seasons from 2012 to '16, adding 51 touchdowns. Thomas won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in Feb. 2016, and his game-winning catch in the 2012 Wild Card is among the greatest plays in Broncos history

Former Broncos and Colts quarterback Peyton Manning was among those who honored Thomas on Sunday. 

"Dependable, accountable, tough, hard-working, unselfish. All of the things you want in a great teammate, much less an incredibly talented receiver," Manning said regarding Thomas. "But off the field, he was every bit as good a person as he was a player. Very giving to all of his teammates' charities, great with all of the players' families, coaches' families and kids."

Denver scored on its first drive on Sunday. The Broncos entered Week 14 at 6–6 in 2021.

