Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is in talks with Amazon for a key role in their “Thursday Night Football” coverage, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport notes that Sherman will continue to remain in football shape as he remains open to playing opportunities.

Sherman was selected by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft. He quickly emerged as one of the top corners in the game, earning five All-Pro nods in seven seasons with Seattle. His 37 career interceptions leads all players since 2011.

The former Seahawks star signed with the Buccaneers last season, but he struggled to stay on the field. Sherman was initially placed on Injured Reserve due to a calf injury, and he logged a second IR stint after an Achilles injury suffered in January.

Sherman’s move to the broadcasting role with Amazon could be a coup for the network as it continues to build out its football coverage. 2022 marks Amazon’s first season as the sole rights holder for Thursday Night Football.

Amazon has already secured legendary play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels from NBC along with longtime college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit. ABC News’s Kaylee Hartung is reportedly the favorite to become the sideline reporter for the Thursday night coverage.

