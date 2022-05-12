Skip to main content
Patriots to Trade QB Jarrett Stidham to Raiders for Draft Pick, per Source

The Patriots are reportedly sending quarterback Jarrett Stidham to the Raiders, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The teams also switched late-round draft picks in the deal. Breer reported that along with Stidham, the Raiders will receive a 2023 seventh round pick. The Patriots will get a 2023 sixth round pick.

Stidham was drafted to New England in 2019, but has only seen playing time in eight games since then, with no appearances in the 2021 season. He finishes his Patriots career with 24 completions on 48 attempts for 270 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.

This is Las Vegas’s third quarterback addition of the offseason. Stidham will join the Raiders quarterback room containing starter Derek Carr, backup Nick Mullens, who the team signed in April, and third-string Garrett Gilbert, who the team signed back in March. Mullens is coming off a one-year stint with the Browns, while Gilbert is coming off one year with the Commanders.

The trade reunites Stidham with Josh McDaniels, the current Raiders coach and former Patriots offensive coordinator.

The Patriots already have a backup quarterback replacement for Stidham after the team drafted Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky in the fourth round of this year’s NFL draft. 

Zappe finished with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He is projected to be the third-string quarterback behind starter Mac Jones and backup Brian Hoyer.

