The 2022 season will be the start of a new era for the Falcons. After missing out in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, the team traded Matt Ryan, its starting quarterback since 2008. Marcus Mariota signed to start for the team, while Atlanta also drafted Desmond Ridder as a potential Ryan successor.

The Falcons are coming off of a 7–10 first season under coach Arthur Smith, who came over after a successful run as offensive coordinator of the Titans. It was a transitional year in many ways, even as Ryan remained under center. The team dealt former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to Tennessee, and lost Calvin Ridley to injury after just five games.

Ridley stepped away from the team, citing mental health concerns, in late October. He will not be available for the team in 2022 as he earned an indefinite suspension through at least the end of the season for betting on NFL games, including those involving the Falcons. In response, he said that he bet $1,500 total on games, and denied having a gambling problem.

With all of the roster turnover, Atlanta has focused on revamping its offense with young stars. A year after drafting tight end Kyle Pitts, who went for 1,026 yards and reached the Pro Bowl as a rookie, the team took wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 pick, and added other potential skill position contributors in Ridder and running back Tyler Allgeier, a fifth-round pick out of BYU.

Reaching the playoffs out of the rugged NFC South will be tough for a team in the midst of a rebuild like Atlanta. Here’s what their road looks like in 2022:

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Saints

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Rams

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Seahawks

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Browns

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at. Buccaneers

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. 49ers

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Bengals

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Panthers

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Chargers

Week 10: Thursday, November 10 at Panthers

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Bears

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Commanders

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Steelers

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Pool Date TBD at Saints

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Ravens

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Cardinals

Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Buccaneers

