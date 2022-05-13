Falcons 2022 Schedule Released: Atlanta’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates
The 2022 season will be the start of a new era for the Falcons. After missing out in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, the team traded Matt Ryan, its starting quarterback since 2008. Marcus Mariota signed to start for the team, while Atlanta also drafted Desmond Ridder as a potential Ryan successor.
The Falcons are coming off of a 7–10 first season under coach Arthur Smith, who came over after a successful run as offensive coordinator of the Titans. It was a transitional year in many ways, even as Ryan remained under center. The team dealt former All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones to Tennessee, and lost Calvin Ridley to injury after just five games.
Ridley stepped away from the team, citing mental health concerns, in late October. He will not be available for the team in 2022 as he earned an indefinite suspension through at least the end of the season for betting on NFL games, including those involving the Falcons. In response, he said that he bet $1,500 total on games, and denied having a gambling problem.
With all of the roster turnover, Atlanta has focused on revamping its offense with young stars. A year after drafting tight end Kyle Pitts, who went for 1,026 yards and reached the Pro Bowl as a rookie, the team took wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 pick, and added other potential skill position contributors in Ridder and running back Tyler Allgeier, a fifth-round pick out of BYU.
Reaching the playoffs out of the rugged NFC South will be tough for a team in the midst of a rebuild like Atlanta. Here’s what their road looks like in 2022:
Full Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Saints
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Rams
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Seahawks
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Browns
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at. Buccaneers
- Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. 49ers
- Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Bengals
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Panthers
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Chargers
- Week 10: Thursday, November 10 at Panthers
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Bears
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Commanders
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Steelers
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: Pool Date TBD at Saints
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Ravens
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Cardinals
- Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Buccaneers
