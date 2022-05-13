Skip to main content
NFL

Bears 2022 Schedule Released: Chicago’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Bears went 6–11 in 2021, missing the playoffs for the second time in Matt Nagy’s four-year stint as the team’s coach. He was fired after the season, giving way to former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to shepherd the team into its second year with young quarterback Justin Fields under center.

Fields, a former Ohio State star, had an up-and-down rookie season, going just 2–8 as a starter in 12 appearances. He did show some serious flashes at times but will look to take a major leap in ’22. 

It won’t be an easy ride for the rebuilding Bears. On top of its annual home-and-home with archrival and the perennial NFC North power Packers, the team will host the Eagles, Bills and 49ers, and travel to face the Cowboys and Patriots during the season.

Here is how Chicago’s full slate in 2022 looks.

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. 49ers
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Packers
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Texans
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Giants
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Vikings
  • Week 6: Thursday, October 13 vs. Commanders
  • Week 7: Monday, October 24 at Patriots
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Cowboys
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Dolphins
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Lions
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Falcons
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Jets
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Packers
  • Week 14: BYE
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Eagles
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Bills
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Lions
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Vikings
Home Games

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. 49ers
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Texans
  • Week 6: Thursday, October 13 vs. Commanders
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Dolphins
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Lions
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Packers
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Eagles
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Bills
  • Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Vikings

Away Games:

  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Packers
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Giants
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Vikings
  • Week 7: Monday, October 24 at Patriots
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Cowboys
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Falcons
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Jets
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Lions

Bear Digest: The Change Bears Rookie Punter Trenton Gill Has Already Made 

For more Chicago Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest.

