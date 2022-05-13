The Bears went 6–11 in 2021, missing the playoffs for the second time in Matt Nagy’s four-year stint as the team’s coach. He was fired after the season, giving way to former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to shepherd the team into its second year with young quarterback Justin Fields under center.

Fields, a former Ohio State star, had an up-and-down rookie season, going just 2–8 as a starter in 12 appearances. He did show some serious flashes at times but will look to take a major leap in ’22.

It won’t be an easy ride for the rebuilding Bears. On top of its annual home-and-home with archrival and the perennial NFC North power Packers, the team will host the Eagles, Bills and 49ers, and travel to face the Cowboys and Patriots during the season.

Here is how Chicago’s full slate in 2022 looks.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. 49ers

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Packers

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Texans

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Giants

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Vikings

Week 6: Thursday, October 13 vs. Commanders

Week 7: Monday, October 24 at Patriots

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Cowboys

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Dolphins

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Lions

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Falcons

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Jets

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Packers

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Eagles

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Bills

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Lions

Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Vikings

Home Games

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. 49ers

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Texans

Week 6: Thursday, October 13 vs. Commanders

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Dolphins

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Lions

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 vs. Packers

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 vs. Eagles

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Bills

Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Vikings

Away Games:

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Packers

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Giants

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Vikings

Week 7: Monday, October 24 at Patriots

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Cowboys

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Falcons

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at Jets

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Lions

More NFL Schedule Coverage:

• How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule

• Ranking the 10 Best Games of the Year

• Analyzing Each Network’s Prime-Time Games

• Five Best Games to Bet

• Bear Digest: The Change Bears Rookie Punter Trenton Gill Has Already Made

For more Chicago Bears coverage, go to Bear Digest.