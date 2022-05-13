The Colts barely missed the NFL playoffs last season after losing to the Jaguars in Week 18.

Now, with Matt Ryan as their sixth new starting quarterback in a row, the Colts hope to reach the postseason with their new squad. The team also wants to build some more stability with their roster after six years of inconsistency.

Indianapolis will bring back the 2021 lead rusher, Jonathan Taylor, next season. Taylor finished with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021, leading both those categories in the NFL. The running back was even considered for the MVP award for part of the season.

The Colts picked up two major defensive stars this offseason as five-time All-Star Stephon Gilmore and All-Star Yannick Ngakoue signed with the team.

Here is the complete 2022 Colts schedule, highlighted by AFC South and NFC East matchups.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Texans

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Jaguars

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Chiefs

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Titans

Week 5: Thursday, October 6 at Broncos

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Jaguars

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Titans

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Commanders

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Patriots

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Raiders

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Eagles

Week 12: Monday, November 28 vs. Steelers

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Cowboys

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Date TBD at Vikings

Week 16: Monday, December 26 vs. Chargers

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Giants

Week 18: Date TBD vs. Texans

