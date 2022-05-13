Skip to main content
Colts 2022 Schedule Released: Indianapolis’ 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Colts barely missed the NFL playoffs last season after losing to the Jaguars in Week 18.

Now, with Matt Ryan as their sixth new starting quarterback in a row, the Colts hope to reach the postseason with their new squad. The team also wants to build some more stability with their roster after six years of inconsistency.

Indianapolis will bring back the 2021 lead rusher, Jonathan Taylor, next season. Taylor finished with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021, leading both those categories in the NFL. The running back was even considered for the MVP award for part of the season.

The Colts picked up two major defensive stars this offseason as five-time All-Star Stephon Gilmore and All-Star Yannick Ngakoue signed with the team.

Here is the complete 2022 Colts schedule, highlighted by AFC South and NFC East matchups.

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Texans
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Jaguars
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Chiefs
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Titans
  • Week 5: Thursday, October 6 at Broncos
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Jaguars
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Titans
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Commanders
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Patriots
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Raiders
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Eagles
  • Week 12: Monday, November 28 vs. Steelers
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Cowboys
  • Week 14: BYE
  • Week 15: Date TBD at Vikings
  • Week 16: Monday, December 26 vs. Chargers
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Giants
  • Week 18: Date TBD vs. Texans

Home Games

  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Chiefs
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Titans
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Jaguars
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Commanders
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Eagles
  • Week 12: Monday, November 28 vs. Steelers
  • Week 16: Monday, December 26 vs. Chargers
  • Week 18: Date TBD vs. Texans

Away Games

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Texans
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Jaguars
  • Week 5: Thursday, October 6 at Broncos
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Titans
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Patriots
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Raiders
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Cowboys
  • Week 15: Date TBD at Vikings
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Giants

