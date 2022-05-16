Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault and is seeking help, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

NFL officials will be meeting with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson this week, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. The news was confirmed by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits filed by massage therapists, each describing sexual misconduct. The lawsuits against Watson detail graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Despite the lawsuits, Cleveland traded for Watson in March and signed him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million. He has denied all allegations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges. However, he could still face discipline for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“We will decline comment as the review is active and ongoing,” an NFL source told Rapoport.