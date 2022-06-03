Cooper Kupp Open to Rams Bringing Back Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and while he has been linked to possibly returning the the Rams, it is still up in the air where he will play next season.

While Beckham waits to make his decision, one of his former teammates is publicly praising him. Cooper Kupp went on ESPN’s First Take to explain the impact Beckham had on the team last year.

“What he was able to do coming into this offense, learning it and then being able to go and execute the way he did was absolutely incredible,” Kupp said. “But just as a person, as a teammate, how he was in our building, I would absolutely love nothing more than just to be able to have him come back and be a part of what we’re building here.”

Kupp said he is still in contact with Beckham even though the two aren’t technically teammates anymore.

Additionally, Kupp laments the fact that Beckham got injured during the Super Bowl. Beckham had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first half before he tore his ACL, which not only ended his day but also forced him into a difficult recovery while also hitting the free agent market.

“There’s a lot of stuff that has to be worked through because of how terrible the unfortunate situation where he was gonna have an unbelievable game that Super Bowl,” Kupp said. “The way things were trending and just the way the Bengals were playing us, the game plan we had in for him to be able to go off that game, it kills me the way that whole thing worked out.”

The Rams wide receiver room will look different next year regardless of if Beckham returns. Los Angeles traded Robert Woods and replaced him by signing Allen Robinson to a three-year contract.

