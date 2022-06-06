Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Kevin Stefanski Has No Comment on Baker Mayfield’s Status

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

As mandatory minicamp begins in Cleveland next week, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski refused to issue comment to reporters on the status of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who remains on the roster despite the team acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Texans.

Mayfield has been away from the team since Watson was acquired via trade with the Texans in March. Mayfield had left shoulder surgery this offseason and skipped voluntary workouts as his status with the Browns remains in limbo.

Cleveland’s front office has been working with Mayfield and his representatives on potential trade partners to send their former franchise quarterback elsewhere, but to date, a trade has not occurred as teams have been hesitant to pay Mayfield’s full salary next season.

The Browns don’t want to pay the majority of Mayfield’s contract next season for him to play somewhere else, leaving the quarterback’s status in question entering the summer. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Cleveland fully intends to move forward with Watson as their starter, but the quarterback has plenty of issues clouding his status heading into next season as well. As the league has yet to issue discipline against the quarterback regarding the 23 civil lawsuits detailing alleged sexual harassment and sexual assault by Watson against massage therapists, a 24th civil case was filed against the quarterback on Monday.

The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” 

Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin told Cleveland.com last Friday that the quarterback is expecting to hear from the NFL in June or July about whether or not he will be suspended.

If Watson is unavailable, perhaps Mayfield could step in as the starting quarterback once again. However, given how events have transpired over the last few months regarding Mayfield’s status with the team, that conclusion seems like a longshot at this point.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Abby Lampe, the 21-year-old North Carolina native who won the race on Sunday, spoke with Sports Illustrated about her preparation and her Cheese Roll victory.
Play
More Sports

All Hail, the Women’s Cheese Roll Champion of the World!

Abby Lampe, the 21-year-old North Carolina native, spoke with SI about winning the Cooper’s Hill Cheese Roll race.

By Emma Baccellieri
Ryan Fitzpatrick with the Washington Football Team.
Extra Mustard

Fitzpatrick Makes Pick for Greatest QB in NFL History

He says Brady was “the greatest champion” but says Manning was the greatest signal-caller he ever saw.

By Joseph Salvador
Ryan Fitzpatrick and Fred Jackson on the Buffalo Bills sideline.
NFL

Fitzpatrick’s Former Teammate Apologized for Leaking Retirement News

Fred Jackson apologized for his viral tweet last week that disclosed the news of the quarterback’s impending retirement.

By Mike McDaniel
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Faces Another New Civil Case, Count Up to 24

In a footnote in the lawsuit, the filing states “the incident with Deshaun Watson caused Plaintiff to quit massage therapy altogether.”

By Madeline Coleman
Reggie Bush
College Football

Bush, Tebow Headline College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

The star-studded list features 80 players from the FBS level, including Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow and Marshawn Lynch.

By Nick Selbe
June 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) throws against the New York Mets during the second inning at Dodger Stadium.
Play
MLB

MLB Power Rankings: Each Team’s Unsung All-Star–Worthy Player

They aren’t the first guys you think of from their clubs to make the Mid-Summer Classic, but they deserve to be there.

By Will Laws
Dani Alves is hoping to make Brazil’s World Cup squad
Soccer

Dani Alves Refuses to Be Done

At 39, the fullback is attempting to become Brazil’s oldest men’s player at a World Cup, determined to add the missing piece to his legendary trophy case.

By Andrew Gastelum
Former Memphis assistant Rasheed Wallace yells out to his team during their game against Tennessee Tech at FedExForum.
NBA

Report: Rasheed Wallace Agrees to Join Lakers As Assistant Coach

He spent last season on the sidelines in the college ranks.

By Joseph Salvador