Patriots Signing Former Saints Wide Receiver to One-Year Deal, per Report

The Patriots are adding to their wide receiver room. According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are signing wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey to a one-year deal.

Humphrey spent three years at the University of Texas, which peaked with an 86-catch, 1,176-yard junior season in 2018. Despite entering the 2019 draft, Humphrey went undrafted but signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

After two subpar seasons, Humphrey finally carved out a role in the New Orleans offense last season. He played in 10 games and recorded 13 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns as a depth receiver.

Humphrey joins a Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart with a lot of players looking to prove they belong. Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and DeVante Parker probably have spots locked down, while Humphrey, Nelson Agholor and Tyquan Thornton are the projected backups. N’Keal Harry also remains on the team, but he and his agent have been looking for trade partners since April.

