Tom Brady and the Splash Bros on Today's SI Feed
Von Miller Explains Leaving Rams for Bills

Von Miller was more than a month removed from helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI when he announced that he was signing a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills.

Before the big move, the three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker was previously being linked to a possible trade to the Cowboys as well as going on the record for saying he wanted to “figure it out” with the Rams because the team had been “real good” to him.

Miller did not have any problems with the franchise. In fact, in a news conference with reporters on Tuesday, the eight-time Pro Bowler said he could have remained in Los Angeles. However, he wanted a new challenge.

“I could have stayed… and rode off into the sunset…and rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks but I wasn’t content,” Miller said. 

When the 2022 season starts, Miller will seek to stop opposing offensive playmakers as a member of the Bills’ defense, a unit that was nearly one score away from helping the team earn a spot in the ’21 AFC championship game.

But even before the epic 42–36 overtime loss to the Chiefs, the Bills had shown signs of long-term success in the franchise behind star quarterback Josh Allen and a defense that allowed the fewest total yards (272.8), passing yards (163), points allowed and the 13th fewest rushing yards (109.8) per game during the regular season.

However, in this year’s playoffs, Buffalo gave up the third-most yards (428.5), the fourth-most passing (293) and rushing yards (135.5) and the fifth-most points (29.5) allowed per game.

As Buffalo looks to take the next step in its elevation among the league’s best, Miller wants to play a role in the process. “This is a special team, they’re right on the edge and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow these guys,” he said.

Miller will seek to win his third Super Bowl with the Bills next season. 

