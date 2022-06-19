Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Eagles WR Devon Allen Wins Another 110-Meter Hurdle Race

More than two months after signing with the Eagles, wide receiver Devon Allen is still burning through the world of track and field.

The former Oregon speedster and two-time Olympian won his third 110-meter hurdles race at the Diamond League event in Paris on Saturday, posting a time of 13.16 seconds. That mark tops his 13.22 mark from Thursday, though was shy of his 12.84 he turned in at the USA Track & Field New York Grand Prix last weekend, which stands as the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time in track and field history.

Allen hasn’t played in a football game since 2016, though he clearly remains in elite shape. He shined for the Ducks as a sophomore in 2014, hauling in 41 catches for 684 yards and seven scores. Allen hung up his cleats for track spikes and became a three-time national champion in the 110-meter hurdles. He finished fifth in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and then fourth in ’21 at Tokyo.

Allen decided to return to football by participating in the Oregon Pro Day this year. The 27-year-old wide receiver finished with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the event.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Despite signing with the Eagles, he still plans on maintaining his two-sport status.

“Everybody is saying I’m quitting. I’m not quitting,” Allen said Friday about a hypothetical end to his track and field career, per worldathletics.org. "During the football season I'm going to play football. And once February comes along and we've won the Super Bowl, hopefully I'm going to come back and start training for track and get ready for the major championships.

“When [track] comes around, obviously I’ll need a little bit of leeway. Because it’s not quite the football season yet, there’s some training camps, but hopefully I’m doing well enough in football that I can do both.”

More NFL Coverage:

• USFL Changes Draft Rules Mid-Season to Prevent Tanking Sunday
• Sources: Browns Willing to Pay Half of Mayfield’s Salary for Trade
• Ravens Coach: Jackson a ’Master’ of Handling Distractions
• Eagles Today: Eagles Make a Move at Safety, Sign Veteran Jaquiski Tartt

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Forward Jeff Green warming up for the Nuggets before a game.
NBA

Report: Green Exercises Player Option, Will Return to Nuggets

The journeyman forward is back for a second season in Denver.

By Daniel Chavkin
Running back Mark Ingram on the sidelines for the New Orleans Saints.
NFL

Ingram Praises Saints for Keeping Team ‘DNA’ With Dennis Allen Hire

The veteran running back is pleased with his new head coach thus far.

By Daniel Chavkin
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins smiles during pre-game warmups.
NBA

Wiggins Eyes Contract Extension With Warriors After Title Run

The forward would be happy to remain in Golden State beyond next year.

By Daniel Chavkin
Draymond Green and Ja Morant argue in front of a ref in the Warriors-Grizzlies playoff series.
Play
Extra Mustard

Green, Morant Spar on Twitter After Warriors’ Championship

The Warriors forward and Grizzlies star continued the bad blood from their second-round series.

By Daniel Chavkin
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (50) motions to his dugout after a base hit against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
MLB

Dodgers Place Mookie Betts on IL With Cracked Rib

The All-Star outfielder was a late scratch ahead of L.A.’s meetings against Cleveland this weekend.

By Jelani Scott
Colorado Avalanche center Darren Helm (43) is congratulated following his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in game two of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena.
NHL

Avalanche Pour Seven Goals on Lightning for 2–0 Lead

The two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions were thumped 7–0 by the Avalanche in a stunning Game 2 blowout.

By Associated Press
Jun 18, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (51) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Ashcraft Told to Remove Wedding Band During Foreign Substance Check

The right-hander was informed of a newly-enforced MLB rule in an unexpected way on Saturday.

By Jelani Scott
FILE - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in action during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, on Jan. 23, 2022, in Washington. The Wizards’ offseason hinges on what Beal ultimately does. With a player option next season, he can become a free agent, and although he indicated earlier this year he was leaning toward re-signing with Washington, there are certainly other teams that would gladly have him. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
NBA

Beal Says He’s Made a Decision About Future With Wizards

The three-time All-Star played only 40 games last season after suffering a season-ending wrist injury.

By Jelani Scott