Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Roger Goodell Appears Before Congress, Testifies About Washington Commanders Workplace
Roger Goodell Appears Before Congress, Testifies About Washington Commanders Workplace

Dan Snyder’s Spokesperson Releases Statement on House Oversight Committee’s Findings

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell testified Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Reform’s investigation into the Commanders workplace culture.

New evidence was brought forth by the committee concerning extensive allegations against team owner Dan Snyder. According to a memo from Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, Snyder not only used private investigators in his own probe but also “abused the subpoena power of federal courts to obtain private emails, call logs, and communications in an effort to uncover the sources of the Washington Post’s exposés, undermine their credibility, and impugn their motives.”

The 29-page memo details how Snyder allegedly worked to discredit individuals accusing him, but also how the league failed to act independently as well during its internal investigation. Snyder and other Washington executives are accused of misconduct as well as attempting to influence Wilkinson’s investigation. New allegations of how Snyder handled harassment claims against other executives and the kind of workplace culture he allegedly fostered also emerged. The details can be found here.

Snyder’s spokesperson released a statement concerning the new allegations, describing the report, the legislation and hearing as “a politically-charged show trial.”

“It is clear the outcome of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Washington Commanders was predetermined from the beginning,” the spokesperson said in a statement, per the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala. “The committee’s decision to release a ‘report’ and introduce legislation prior to the hearing is proof-positive this was always going to be little more than a politically-charged show trial, not about uncovering the truth. Hopefully, the committee will utilize its resources going forward for more pressing national matters, instead of an issue a football team addressed years ago.” 

Rep. Maloney announced last week that she is introducing two bills “to rein in the abuse of non-disclosure, confidentiality, and non-disparagement agreements in the workplace and create new protections for employees whose professional images are used for illegitimate purposes.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

According to a press release about the legislation, this is as a result of the committee’s investigation into the Commanders.

The months-long probe that began in October 2021 is looking into the franchise’s workplace culture, how the league handled misconduct reports and “the NFL’s role in setting and enforcing standards across the League, and legislative reforms needed to address these issues across the NFL and other workplaces,” according to the committee’s press release from earlier this month.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Rep. Maloney announced her intent to issue a subpoena for Snyder for a deposition. She said, “Mr. Snyder’s refusal to testify sends a clear signal that he is more concerned about protecting himself than coming clean to the American public. If the NFL is unwilling to hold Mr. Snyder accountable, then I am prepared to do so. The Committee will not be deterred in its investigation to uncover the truth of workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders.”

The NFL has shared numerous documents with the committee throughout the investigation, such as a Common Interest Agreement between the NFL and Washington and an engagement letter between Wilkinson’s firm and the franchise. 

Additionally, the committee penned an explosive letter to the Federal Trade Commission, asserting that the Commanders and Snyder “may have engaged in a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct that victimized thousands of team fans and the National Football League.” 

However, one key document that has not been released is the findings from Wilkinson’s report. Last fall, multiple women involved in the investigation called Goodell’s statements on the matter false, calling for full transparency from the league. The league commissioner reiterated why he would not be releasing the report during Wednesday’s hearing. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

jon-gruden-raiders
Play
NFL

Gruden’s Lawyer Bashes Goodell’s Testimony in Statement

Gruden's lawyer believes the NFL will continue to resist “actual accountability.”

By Wilton Jackson
Billie Jean King
Tennis

‘Battle of the Sexes’ Match Was Tricky to Photograph

Neil Leifer details his effort to cover the iconic event.

By Jamie Lisanti
NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Extra Mustard

Video of Hornets Fans Coming Across Michael Jordan Goes Viral

The young fans were looking for Charlotte star LaMelo Ball.

By Madison Williams
Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Play
NFL

Snyder Used ‘Shadow Investigation’ Against Accusers, Congress Says

The Commanders team owner did not testify in Wednesday’s hearing, and now, Rep. Maloney announced her intent to issue a subpoena.

By Madeline Coleman
Clint Frazier in a Cubs Spring Training game.
MLB

Cubs Outfielder Is Now Going by the Name Jackson Frazier

2022 marks Frazier’s first year with the Cubs.

By Daniel Chavkin
American swimmer Katie Ledecky cheers for her teammates during the 800-meter freestyle relay at the 2022 World Swimming Championships.
Olympics

Ledecky Becomes Most-Decorated Woman in World Champs History

The 25-year-old won her historic medal as a part of the 800-meter freestyle relay.

By Zach Koons
Chet Holmgren
NBA

NBA Draft Notebook: Latest Buzz and Intel

Will the Thunder take Chet Holmgren at No. 2? Here's what we're hearing.

By Jeremy Woo
Washington football Chris Petersen during a game.
College Football

Chris Petersen Discusses Decision to Leave Coaching in 2019

The highly-successful coach stepped away from the sport when he was just 55.

By Dan Lyons