Family of Bills Owner Kim Pegula Updates Her Health Status

Bills co-owner Kim Pegula is “progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue,” the family said in a statement to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport

News broke on June 14 that Kim was receiving treatment for “unexpected health issues,” but it is unknown what she is facing. In an updated statement, the Pegula family added, “We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

The 53-year-old is also the president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which includes the Bills, Sabres, Buffalo Bandits and Rochester Knighthawks of the National Lacrosse League and the Rochester Americans, the Sabres’ American Hockey League affiliate. NFL’s Buffalo, the Sabres and the Bandits all shared graphics of the statement as well.

Kim and her husband Terry purchased the Sabres in 2011 and the Bills in 2014. 

