Panthers Legend Steve Smith Sr. Reacts to Baker Mayfield Trade

The Panthers acquired former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Wednesday, adding competition to the QB room and, potentially, their starter for the season.

Whenever Carolina makes a move, Panthers legend Steve Smith always makes sure to voice his opinion, and he did just that on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“We have Baker Mayfield, whatever the compensation is it doesn’t matter.” he said. “We hope for the best, and we pray the worst never happens, but ultimately, if you’re going with your team you’ve got to roll with him. And I’m rolling with the Carolina Panthers so that’s what I’ve got to do is go with my team.”

Then, Smith ended with a statement of support for the new Carolina quarterback.

“Go Baker!”

In the past, Smith hasn’t exactly been Mayfield’s biggest supporter. In March, Smith criticized Mayfield’s attitude toward the Browns showing interest in, and ultimately acquiring, Deshaun Watson.

“He [Mayfield] wears his emotions on his sleeve, I do too,” Smith said. “I was an emotional player. But the difference between Baker and I is one, I won triple crown—I led the league in something besides crying.”

Next year, however, Smith is sure to be rooting for Mayfield now that he will play in Carolina

