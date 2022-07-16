Two-time Olympian and recently signed Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen finished first in his 100-meter hurdles heat on Saturday at the World Athletics Championship to reach the semifinals.

The three-time national champion in the event took first place in his heat of eight hurdlers with the time of 13.47 seconds.

He will compete in the semifinals on Sunday, July 17 in Eugene, Ore. If he reaches the final, it will take place later that night.

Allen has had quite a year in terms of his hurdle competitions. On June 12, Allen posted the third-fastest 100-meter hurdle time in men’s history with a time of 12.84 seconds, just four hundredths of a second off the world record set by Aries Merritt in 2012.

A week after that, the Eagles receiver won his third hurdles race at the Diamond League event in Paris with a time of 13.16 seconds.

He competed in the 2016 and ‘20 Olympics, finishing fifth in the event at the Rio Olympics, and then fourth at Tokyo.

Allen played football and ran track while in college at Oregon. He hadn’t played a football game since 2016, but he participated in Oregon’s pro day this year, which resulted in the Eagles signing him to their roster.