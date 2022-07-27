Skip to main content
K.J. Wright Ends NFL Career With One-Day Contract With Seahawks

Linebacker K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday so he could retire from his NFL career with the team where he started it all.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was present at Wright’s signing, telling him “great run, buddy” after Wright officially retired. The 70-year-old coach hugged Wright as he wiped away tears from knowing his NFL career was now over.

“You’re always going to be a Seahawk,” someone in the room said.

After signing with Seattle in 2011, Wright played 10 seasons with the team before playing for the Raiders for one year in ’21. As a free agent this offseason, the 33-year-old made it clear that he wanted to finish his career where he started.

During his Seahawks tenure, Wright was a part of the 2013-14 Super Bowl championship team. He was also a ’16 Pro Bowler. He also ranks third all-time in the franchise for tackles behind Eugene Robinson and the all-time leader Bobby Wagner. 

Wright finishes his career with 148 starts in 161 game appearances, six interceptions for 42 yards, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and 13.5 sacks. Tackling wise, the linebacker finishes with 992 combined tackles, which included 618 solo tackles and 374 assisted tackles, as well as 27 quarterback hits.

