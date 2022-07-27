Taylor: Joe Burrow Set to Be Discharged After Successful Surgery

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow successfully underwent surgery to remove his appendix on Tuesday, according to head coach Zac Taylor on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old is expected to be discharged on Wednesday, but it is still unknown when the Bengals can expect their quarterback back on the field. Taylor didn’t provide any details about whether he expects Burrow to be ready for preseason or not.

Even though Burrow’s timeline is still up in the air, Taylor isn’t worried about his quarterback catching up once he returns.

“The good news is he’s got two years in [the system],” Taylor said, per NFL.com. “He’s seen it. He’ll still have his iPad. He’ll still follow whenever he’s in meetings. We don’t expect him to miss a step mentally that way. I’m sure he’d love to have all the physical reps that he could possibly get, but he won’t be behind the 8-ball at all based on what happens.”

This isn’t the first setback Burrow has experienced in his NFL career thus far as he enters his third year. In his rookie season, he missed the last six games due to tears in his ACL and MCL in his left knee.

He came back in 2021 and led the Bengals to the Super Bowl before eventually losing 23–20 to the Rams. He even sprained his MCL in his right knee during the Super Bowl, but the injury did not require surgery.

In 16 games last season, he completed a league-leading 70.4% of his pass attempts for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals