NFL

Lincoln Riley Says He Never Worried About Kyler Murray’s Work Ethic

The commitment of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray came into question this week after a controversial clause was revealed in Murray’s $230.5 million contract extension.

The clause, which has since been removed, required four hours of “independent study” by Murray during game weeks, leading many to believe that the Cardinals included the clause to ensure that their franchise quarterback was committed to his craft.

Murray held a surprise press conference to address the clause, Arizona walked it back, and now the franchise is left with egg on their face in the middle of training camp.

Former Oklahoma coach and current USC head whistle Lincoln Riley was asked if he was ever concerned about Murray’s work ethic when he was the starting quarterback for the Sooners.

“Yes, I was concerned. I was concerned he would burn himself out. He pushes the limits. He loves to compete and win. I never worried about the amount of preparation he put in,” Riley told reporters on Friday.

Under Riley’s tutelage, Murray won the Heisman Trophy as a junior in 2018, when he completed 69.0% of his passes for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns for the Sooners. His breakout season led to him being selected first in 2019 by the Cardinals, where he has spent his entire pro career to-date.

With an eye on the new season, Arizona and its franchise are looking to move past the controversy. The Cardinals will look to improve upon their second-place finish in the NFC West and a 34–11 loss in last year’s NFC wild card game to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams.

