Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault and is seeking help, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Sue L. Robinson, the disciplinary officer appointed by the NFL and players association, ruled Monday that Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games in 2022, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Robinson’s decision elicited reaction throughout the NFL. However, the football world wasn’t the only arena impacted by Monday’s news.

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center released a statement following the reports of Watson’s suspension. The organization received 2,300 donations in the month following the Browns’ trade for Watson in March.

“Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is disappointed by the decision,” the statement read. “The 6-game suspension given dangerously mirrors the flaws in our criminal justice systems and sends a grave message to our communities. Far too often those in positions of power and celebrity who commit violence against others are not held accountable for their actions.”

“These ongoing headlines are triggering for so many,” the statement continued. “To survivors, we say we see you and we believe you. Your story matters.”

Sarah Trimble, the CRCC’s chief external affairs officer, told Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt in May that the donations totaled close to $125,000. About a third of those donations were made for exactly $22, a show of support for the then 22 women suing Watson. A third of the donors specifically cited Watson and/or the Browns as their reason for contributing as well.

Watson was investigated by the NFL after more than two dozen women detailed graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Twenty-five women filed civil lawsuits against Watson starting in March 2021, and only one dropped her case due to privacy concerns in April ’21. Watson, then, agreed to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits in June ’22. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, announced the news, saying the terms and amounts agreed to are confidential and “we won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Watson reportedly settled three of the remaining four civil cases against him ahead of Monday’s disciplinary decision. The quarterback has denied all allegations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges earlier this spring.