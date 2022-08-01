Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Judge Rules to Suspend Deshaun Watson Six Games
Judge Rules to Suspend Deshaun Watson Six Games

Cleveland Rape Crisis Center ‘Disappointed’ With Deshaun Watson Suspension Ruling

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault and is seeking help, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Sue L. Robinson, the disciplinary officer appointed by the NFL and players association, ruled Monday that Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games in 2022, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer

Robinson’s decision elicited reaction throughout the NFL. However, the football world wasn’t the only arena impacted by Monday’s news. 

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center released a statement following the reports of Watson’s suspension. The organization received 2,300 donations in the month following the Browns’ trade for Watson in March. 

“Cleveland Rape Crisis Center is disappointed by the decision,” the statement read. “The 6-game suspension given dangerously mirrors the flaws in our criminal justice systems and sends a grave message to our communities. Far too often those in positions of power and celebrity who commit violence against others are not held accountable for their actions.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“These ongoing headlines are triggering for so many,” the statement continued. “To survivors, we say we see you and we believe you. Your story matters.”

Sarah Trimble, the CRCC’s chief external affairs officer, told Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt in May that the donations totaled close to $125,000. About a third of those donations were made for exactly $22, a show of support for the then 22 women suing Watson. A third of the donors specifically cited Watson and/or the Browns as their reason for contributing as well.

Watson was investigated by the NFL after more than two dozen women detailed graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Twenty-five women filed civil lawsuits against Watson starting in March 2021, and only one dropped her case due to privacy concerns in April ’21. Watson, then, agreed to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits in June ’22. Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, announced the news, saying the terms and amounts agreed to are confidential and “we won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Watson reportedly settled three of the remaining four civil cases against him ahead of Monday’s disciplinary decision. The quarterback has denied all allegations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges earlier this spring.

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Fenway Park
Play
Betting

Massachusetts Lawmakers Agree to Legalize Sports Betting

Massachusetts is poised to become the 31st state to legalize sports betting once Governor Charlie Baker signs the bill.

By Kyle Wood8 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Watson (4) walks off the field during organized team activities.
Play
NFL

Watson Ruling Includes Mandate About Massages, per Report

The Browns quarterback must receive all massages from team therapists.

By Mike McDaniel4 hours ago
Cesc Fàbregas signing for Como
Play
Soccer

World Cup Winner Cesc Fabregas Joins Serie B Side Como

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star heads to Italy’s second division on a free transfer after three seasons with Monaco.

By Associated Press13 minutes ago
josh hader
MLB

Brewers Trade Closer Josh Hader to Padres, per Report

San Diego will send four players to Milwaukee in exchange for the All-Star closer.

By Nick Selbe19 minutes ago
LIV-golf
Extra Mustard

LIV Golf Draws Much Attention, Little Viewership

Golf fans don’t seem that interested in actually watching the LIV events

By Jimmy Traina40 minutes ago
Orlando Brown Jr. lines up for a play in front of Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs season-opening game against Cleveland
NFL

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown Jr. to Report to Training Camp, per Report

Brown will reportedly play under the franchise tag in 2022.

By Mike McDaniel42 minutes ago
joe musgrove
MLB

Padres, Musgrove Agree to $100 Million Extension, per Report

Musgrove, 29, made his first All-Star team this season.

By Nick Selbe44 minutes ago
Iyo Sky, Bayley and Dakota Kai entering at SummerSlam
Play
Wrestling

‘SummerSlam’ Was Just the Start of WWE’s Fascinating Next Era

Paul Levesque didn’t reinvent the wheel with his first pay-per-view at the helm, but time will tell how the company’s television product changes with him in charge.

By Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer47 minutes ago