Video Emerges of Jimmy Garoppolo Throwing at 49ers Training Camp

For the first time this offseason, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be throwing passes during Wednesday’s training camp.

NBC Sports in the Bay Area posted a fan video taken on Wednesday of the former starting quarterback for the 49ers. 

The 30-year-old has been recovering from a surgery he underwent in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.

It doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that Garoppolo was seen at practice, though, since general manager John Lynch said on Tuesday that the quarterback was cleared for practice without restrictions.

Because of the news coming out that Trey Lance will be taking over as the starting quarterback of the 49ers next season, Garoppolo won’t be practicing with any of the main starters and will be throwing on the side of the practice field.

Rumors continue to circulate that Garoppolo could be traded to another team since he was demoted to backup quarterback as he continues to recover from his injury.

Back on July 20, news broke out that Garoppolo’s agents were reportedly given permission to seek a trade for the quarterback. There have been no confirmed reports of any specific teams looking interested in the 30-year-old.

