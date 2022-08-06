Trubisky Leads QB Battle in Steelers’ Training Camp Depth Chart

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin released a full team depth chart as training camp continues at Saint Vincent College, where the team has held training camp since 1967.

After Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement at the end of last season, all eyes have been on the quarterback position in Pittsburgh, where Pittsburgh will enter the year with a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2004.

The Steelers signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year, $14 million contract in the offseason and drafted Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the first round of April’s NFL draft.

The team also retained Mason Rudolph, who has spent the last few seasons as Roethlisberger’s primary backup.

So who has emerged as the starting quarterback in camp thus far?

As expected, the depth chart showed Trubisky as the starting quarterback, followed by Mason Rudolph, with Kenny Pickett third and Chris Oladokun fourth.

After the starter, Tomlin has historically listed the backups in order of years of service. As such, it’s hard to put too much stock into what the quarterback position (or other positions on the roster) look like behind the starter.

Many expect Pickett to factor into the long-term plans of the Steelers at the quarterback position after the draft capital the team used on him.

If Trubisky were to struggle this season, or miss time due to injury, either Rudolph or Pickett could be next in line.

More NFL Coverage: