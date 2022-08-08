Ravens Agree to Huge Extension With Kicker Justin Tucker

Last week, the Steelers agreed to a four-year contract extension with Chris Boswell that tied him with Baltimore’s Justin Tucker as the league’s highest-paid kicker. Now, Tucker once again has that title all to himself.

The Ravens agreed to a four-year, $24 million contract extension with Tucker, the team announced on Monday, keeping him under team control through the 2027 season. The deal includes $17.5 million in guaranteed money, and will make Tucker a Raven through his age-38 season.

Tucker has spent his entire career with Baltimore after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He has five first-team All-Pro selections, with two second-team honors, and has made the Pro Bowl five times.

Tucker is coming off arguably his best season. He made 35 of 37 field goal attempts in 2021, leading the league with a 94.6% success rate. He also set the league’s all-time record for longest field goal with his game-winning 66-yard boot to beat the Lions in Week 3.

Tucker’s 91.1% field goal rate makes him the most accurate kicker of all time, and he’s never missed a kick in the final minute of regulation.

