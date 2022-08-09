Cowboys secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator Joe Whitt will not travel with the team for its first preseason game against the Broncos as he tends to a private health matter.

The franchise released a statement on Tuesday saying that Whitt has been “absent from practice” but has been “participating in meetings with coaches and players.”

As Dallas prepares for its first game, the Cowboys will hold a joint practice session with Denver on Thursday. Whitt, a 15-year NFL veteran, interviewed for several defensive coordinator roles this offseason.

However, Whitt remains in Dallas. He began his career with the Falcons in 2007 as Atlanta’s assistant defensive backs coach before spending 11 seasons in Green Bay in several roles that included defensive quality control coach, cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

Prior to working under Dan Quinn in Atlanta in ’20 and joining Quinn on the Cowboys’ staff in ’21, Whitt served as the secondary coach and passing game coordinator for the Browns in ’19.

The Cowboys will face the Broncos on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High.

