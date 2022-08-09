Rams Training Camp: Van Jefferson’s Injury Letting Second-Year WRs Shine

IRVINE, Calif. — My second of three Southern California stops, and 14th camp stop total thus far, was with the world champions, who are spending their precious last few days at UC-Irvine’s campus. …

1) Van Jefferson’s absence due to minor knee surgery has created opportunity, and both Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek have taken advantage of it with really solid summers entering their second seasons. Atwell is pretty interesting. He’s tiny, so he’ll have to be managed. But he also brings speed and an ability to track the ball downfield you can’t teach.

Could Van Jefferson’s injury let someone steal his No. 3 receiver spot? Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY Sports

2) Rookie corners Derion Kendrick and Decobie Durant have flashed big-time, and both are vying for real roles on defense. The former, coming from Georgia, has shown a readiness for the pros and great instincts for the position. The former is wildly athletic and has solid ball skills. And their presence has created great competition at the position.

3) Young linebacker Ernest Jones looks ready to deliver on the promise that led to the Rams trading away Kenny Young before the deadline last year. It’s happened, according to those here, because he’s attached himself at the hip with Bobby Wagner, who’s been huge in helping to lead Jones’s development.

4) There are questions, of course. One is how the Rams will replace Von Miller’s production opposite Leonard Floyd. Both Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis will figure into the equation. And I’d say that’s one area to keep an eye on down the line when trade opportunities (Robert Quinn?) start to surface. The other big question is who’ll play right guard and Coleman Shelton has been really good through camp in looking to hold off rookie Logan Bruss.

5) Aaron Donald is getting his days off, of course—My day here was one. But when he’s been on the field, he’s been the best player in camp. Which, of course, should surprise no one.

