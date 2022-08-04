Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
The Breer Report: Minnesota Vikings Training Camp Takeaways
The Breer Report: Minnesota Vikings Training Camp Takeaways

Chiefs Training Camp: Rookie RB Making Case for Carries in Crowded Backfield

Isaih Pacheco, a seventh-round pick, looks good enough to take away playing time from Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones and Jerick McKinnon.

In this story:

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

We’re nine stops into my training camp tour after dispatches from the Bills, Packers, Bears, Colts, Bengals, SteelersBrowns and Vikings. The Chiefs are up next:

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Every time I come here, it feels like there’s at least the threat of storms, and this year wasn’t any different. Lightning, but no rain through my run this morning. And then the skies opened, and practice was moved into the fieldhouse at Missouri Western. Here’s what I saw, and heard, in there …

1) Isaih Pacheco, a seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, looks like a real player—216 pounds, 4.3 speed, and traits that remind the staff here of former Chief Kareem Hunt (only he may have an extra gear that Hunt didn’t). He’s a product of what the personnel department saw as a surplus of Day 3 running backs in this year’s draft class, which was a result of the COVID season of 2020 taking work away from guys who may have entered the ’21 class. And Pacheco’s more than just a traits guys—he’s shown real vision, too. It’ll be interesting, then, to see how he fits into a crowded backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones and Jerick McKinnon.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) walks down the hill to the field prior to training camp at Missouri Western University.

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill’s growth could make him and Justin Reid a dynamic duo in Kansas City’s secondary.

2) Fourth-year safety Juan Thornhill is finally healthy, and has looked like a much more versatile player at the position. The idea in signing Justin Reid from Houston was to have Reid fill the void left by Tyrann Mathieu. But Thornhill’s growth has the Chiefs thinking that he and Reid will be interchangeable, which allow for Steve Spagnuolo to get creative in using them. And second-round pick Bryan Cook has been a quick study, and should factor in the team’s three-safety looks.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

3) Corner will be interesting. L’Jarius Sneed has developed into one of the league’s best nickels, with versatility to flip outside. First-round pick Trent McDuffie is repping exclusively with the first team. And the third corner spot is, well, pretty wide open. Rashad Fenton may still be the favorite for it, but he’s on PUP now, and long, rangy, fourth-round rookie Josh Williams, from Fayetteville State, is making a hard run at the job and has a chance to be a pretty significant player. Seventh-rounder Jaylen Watson has shown promise, too.

Watch the Chiefs with fuboTV: Start a free trial today.

4) Right tackle may be the biggest question on the roster. Andrew Wylie is trending toward being the Week 1 starter. Lucas Niang, on PUP, could be a factor when he gets healthy. And Mike Remmers is gone. The good news is the rest of the line, as it stands, is rock solid.

5) Patrick Mahomes absolutely has more ownership over the offense and, for that reason, I think the Chiefs are going to be OK as they turn things over a bit at receiver. Both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have brought what was advertised—the former being a physical intermediate target, and the latter a size/speed guy who should replace some of the juice the team lost with Tyreek Hill off to Miami. The obvious difference, from this year to years past, would be that this year’s group is a lot bigger (and not as fast) as its predecessors.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Pirates owner Bob Nutting points at the camera while standing on the field.
Extra Mustard

Pirates Fan Trolls Owner With ‘Sell the Team’ Shirt

Bob Nutting thought he was just taking a simple picture with a fan.

By Daniel Chavkin20 minutes ago
San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto (22) looks on during batting practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.
Play
Extra Mustard

Padres Welcome Juan Soto in Clubhouse Before Debut With Team

The team’s Twitter account shared photos of the 23-year-old’s first day with the team in San Diego on Wednesday.

By Madison Williams29 minutes ago
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass in the NFC Championship game.
NFL

Video Emerges of Garoppolo Throwing at 49ers Training Camp

The quarterback was cleared Tuesday to participate in practice while he continues to recover from shoulder surgery.

By Madison Williams57 minutes ago
Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez runs to first base after hitting a ball.
Extra Mustard

Umpires Miss Third Strike on Yordan Álvarez, Allow At-Bat to Continue

Rich Hill should have been credited for striking out the Astros slugger, but everyone missed strike three.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Paige Bueckers dribbles
Play
College Basketball

Bueckers’s Injury Is a Crushing Blow to UConn and a Sport

One season after the Huskies were hampered by injuries, their star is already back on the sidelines.

By Ben Pickman2 hours ago
May 28, 2022; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch (45) looks towards the scoring pod during Nascar Cup qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
NASCAR

Kurt Busch to Miss Third Race With Concussion-Like Symptoms

He suffered a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway, and Ty Gibbs has filled in for the 23XI Racing driver the last two races.

By Madeline Coleman2 hours ago
ESPN sports analyst Matthew Berry poses backstage during the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night in 2018.
Media

Report: Former ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry Headed to NBC

The longtime analyst will reportedly have a daily audio and video podcast, along with a weekly fantasy football show on Sundays.

By Madison Williams2 hours ago
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis speaks at a press conference.
Soccer

Napoli President Won’t Sign Africans Unless They Skip African Cup

Former Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly called out the club’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, for his lack of respect toward African national teams.

By Associated Press3 hours ago