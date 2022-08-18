Deshaun Watson Releases Statement on Final Suspension Decision

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Deshaun Watson released a statement in wake of the NFL and its players union finalizing a settlement regarding discipline for his alleged sexual misconduct, saying he’s “grateful” the process is over and “extremely appreciative of the tremendous support” he has received.

The league had appealed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson’s six-game ruling. As commissioner Roger Goodell’s designee, former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey was working to determine his own ruling while Watson’s camp and the NFL reportedly conducted settlement talks, per ESPN’s Dan Graziano. The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend Watson for 11 games and fine him $5 million.

The decision comes in the wake of Watson playing in the Browns’ first preseason game, at Jacksonville, and after the quarterback publicly apologized, saying in part, “Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation.”

In Thursday’s statement, Watson issued another broad apology.

“I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made,” Watson said. “My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

The quarterback is eligible to make his regular-season debut for the Browns in Week 13 against the Texans, his former team.

Watson initially faced a six-game suspension, but with the appeal, the NFL sought for it to be longer—at least a year. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell decided he would not handle the appeal, instead appointing former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey, who also serves on the NFL’s diversity advisory committee and consulted on the league’s discipline of Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. Goodell called Watson’s behavior “egregious” and “predatory.”

The two sides reportedly had discussions of settling before Robinson’s decision, but those talks fell apart. According to ESPN, the quarterback’s camp wouldn’t go higher than six to eight games, but what the league “was willing to offer was a 12-game suspension and a significant fine—in the range of $8 million.”

The league’s investigation began last year as numerous Houston-area massage therapists sued the quarterback, alleging sexual harassment and sexual assault. From March 2021 to June ’22, more than two dozen lawsuits were filed, with only one dropped due to privacy concerns in April ’21. The accounts range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Watson agreed to settle 20 of the 24 remaining active civil lawsuits in late June, and those cases have since been disposed, per the Harris County District Clerk’s website. Watson reportedly agreed to settle three of the remaining four civil suits filed against him ahead of Robinson’s disciplinary decision.

The quarterback has continued to deny the allegations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges this spring.

Shortly after a Harris County grand jury returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against Watson, Cleveland traded for the quarterback and signed him to a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million. A clause built into the contract mandates Watson will lose only $55,556 for every game he’s suspended this season.

